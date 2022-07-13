PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Two school-zone speed cameras along Newport Avenue in Pawtucket continue to generate the highest volume of citations for the city, accumulating 11,395 tickets for roughly $500,000 in revenue from the area in the first quarter of the year.
Despite visible slowing of traffic along the roadway with the program in place, the number of tickets does not appear to be diminishing substantially from previous similar time periods. The threshold for a $50 ticket is 31 mph in a 20 mph zone.
According to Emily Rizzo, spokesperson with Mayor Donald Grebien’s office, the dozen school-zone speed cameras located around the city led to a total of 31,721 violations between Jan. 1 and April 1. Each camera does require a fee to run, so not everything that is collected goes to the general fund, she noted.
The cameras only operate during the 180 days of the school year, and are currently off until the first day of school. The flashing lights may remain on at some sites to continue to slow people down if there is summer school or other programs, but no tickets are issued, according to Rizzo.
The total 31,721 violations issued between Jan. 1 and April 1, by location, include:
• Benefit Street at Curtis McCabe – 239 eastbound summons, 114 westbound
• Division Street at Jenks Jr. High – 3,693
• Mineral Spring Avenue at Slater – 1,567
• East Avenue at Shea High – 3,208
• Newport Avenue at Potter-Burns – 7,011 northbound summons, 4,384 southbound
• Pleasant Street at Varieur – 678
• Smithfield Avenue at Nathanael Greene – 667 northbound, 2,501 southbound
• South Bend Street at Agnes Little – 621
• Cottage Street at Curtis McCabe – 1,031
Data for the first six months of 2022’s red-light camera violations in Pawtucket is not yet available.
In Central Falls, an additional 1,600 violations were tracked by speed cameras in the last three months before shutting down for the summer.
As of June 15, the speed cameras in Central Falls are off until the first day of school. Between going live on Jan. 28 and April 1, the cameras caught 1,086 violations. From April 1 to June 15, the cameras recorded another 1,599 violations, for a total of 2,685 summons mailed out, each with a $50 fine.
According to Sarah Dell, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, the program has collected $76,007 as of June 24. Funds go into the general fund, just as other traffic citations issued by the Central Falls Police Department do. The $76,007 is the gross amount collected. The city’s portion is $54,552. The rest goes to pay for the program so there’s no additional charge to city taxpayers. Implementing this traffic camera program in Central Falls was at no cost to residents, Dell said.
The total violations by location of camera in Central Falls:
• Lonsdale Avenue (Blackstone Valley Prep) – 1,168
• 500 block Hunt Street (Ella Risk Elementary School) – 239 eastbound summons, 67 westbound summons
• 100 block Hunt Street (Raices Dual Language Academy) – 175 eastbound summons 462 westbound
• Broad Street (The Learning Community) – 218 southbound summons, 208 northbound
• Illinois Street (Central Falls High School) – 38
• Pine Street (Capt. Hunt School) – 72
• Washington Street (Calcutt Middle School) – 38
The rollout of cameras in Central Falls followed the installation of similar traffic cameras in Pawtucket and Providence. A “warning period” began after the first cameras were installed in Central Falls late last December, and all cameras officially went live on Jan. 28. When cameras record a driver traveling above the posted limit, a citation is mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle in accordance with state guidance.
A list of the camera locations can be found online at www.centralfallsri.gov/saferstreets.
While Pawtucket has installed red-light cameras, Central Falls is still undergoing an approval process for similar cameras within its city limits.
