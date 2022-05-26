SMITHFIELD – Smithfield officials say they hope a new water park at Deerfield Park will make a splash this summer after receiving a $100,000 Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management grant.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said Monday that the town is excited about the news of the splash pad grant, though he is not sure on a timeline yet. He said products needed for the work are susceptible to supply chain delays, and it will also a matter of scheduling time with the installation company.
“That’s the hope that it will be up and running this year,” Rossi said.
Recreation Director Robert Caine said he’s had a vision of a splash pad in Smithfield for many years, and is excited to see it come to fruition.
“This added feature will be enjoyed by so many children and their families. Making memories, that’s what it’s all about,” Caine said.
The circular, concrete splash pad will be located between the two playgrounds at Deerfield Park off Lisa Ann Circle in Greenville. It will feature several water options that spray water from the ground or out of fixtures. Rossi said the picnic tables in that area will be moved to another location to be determined.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said the splash pad will be operational during park hours, and will work on a timer to turn off when it is not in use.
Rossi said the town chose the lower-cost option of not recycling water through the unit, deciding to have water used on the splash pad then irrigate the sports fields. He said the cost to benefit ratio of recycling water through the system was not enough to go with that option.
Rossi said a splash pad would have been perfect for children playing sports at Deerfield Park to cool off after games this past weekend. He added that the park is for all ages, and said he hopes to see adults enjoying it as well.
The $100,000 will need a $20,000 match, which can be paid using in-kind work. Rossi said the town will most likely have employees do the cleaning and site work for the splash pad. He added that the splash pad is covered by the town’s insurance under recreational activities.
Smithfield also applied for a $400,000 grant to put in a Wiffle Ball court and inclusive playground at Willow Field, but did not receive funding this time around. Rossi said the court and playground are not out of the realm of possibility, and Smithfield hopes to secure funding in a possible second round of RIDEM grants focused on local recreation.
“Unfortunately, the funds weren’t there this time for this project,” he said.
He said the town is looking at alternative funding for the projects, as well, and said it is not off the table, only “slightly delayed.”
The $100,000 RIDEM grant is part of the state’s $4.1 million investment into local outdoor recreational facilities given out perennially. As the RIDEM’s most popular grant, there are often three times as many requests for funding as projects that obtain funding, according to the RIDEM.
RIDEM Director Terry Gray said in a release announcing grant recipients that municipalities should keep an eye out for future program announcements and opportunities.
Lisa Andoscia is Smithfield’s grant writer.
