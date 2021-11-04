CUMBERLAND – Cumberland’s St. Joan Of Arc Church hosts the Special Religious Development, a program where volunteers connect with people with disabilities in small, faith-based groups with the goal of integrating them into the parish community.
The SPRED program began in the early 1970s and is operated by the Providence Diocese’s Apostolate for People with Disabilities. SPRED participants, referred to as “friends,” attend bi-weekly sessions with volunteers and others in their age group. Each group consists of four to six friends. Each individual has a catechist and leaders work with each friend individually as well.
Richard Barrett, a leader and former catechist, has been with SPRED for 5 years. Barrett said that a member of the church had been trying to get him to join as a catechist for a long time but that he had refused for a while, thinking that he was not equipped for it. But after attending a session, he said he realized that being a leader or catechist was for anyone.
“It’s made a huge difference in my life,” Barrett said. “And I’m sure it’s made a big difference in others’ lives once you commit to it.”
Lu-Ann Dispirito has been a leader in SPRED for 12 years and her son Michael is a special friend and in the program she leads. She said she started investigating and looking for different programs in the Providence Diocese and was sent to the SPRED program.
“I got started back when my son Michael was six or seven years old,” Dispirito said. “There were no available groups for him so I was told that we could do a group if I led a group.”
Dispirito said she took the offer and has been with them ever since.
“His experience has been very positive. He looks forward to meeting up with his friends that he has created over the years,” Dispirito said. “It’s wonderful to see how they have grown into adults. We started off when they were about eight years old and they are just now turning 20.”
A typical night begins with the group of friends entering the room and the leader greeting each of the special friends. The leader then guides them to their catechist who works with them in a silent activity, puzzle, painting, or something else designed to encourage them to maintain some solitude and begin an activity that’s respectful to everyone in the room.
“The nature of that is to provide a beginning to wind down, simmer down, and understand that we’re not in the outside world right now, we’re in a group setting and we want to just slow everything down,” Barrett said. “After that there is a basic meeting where the leader says hello to everybody and thanks everyone for being there.”
They then move to another area of the room to find a three-dimensional object functioning as the theme of the night. The theme may be joy, friendship, or something providing encouragement.
“Then the group leader would provide a story he or she has encountered,” Barrett said. “After the group leader gives their story they move to each individual in the room and have them try to encourage speech and connection to the picture or three-dimensional item that we have.”
The group leader identifies that the story can relate to circumstances everyone is going through and shows that everyone has different experiences that connect them together. The group leader moves the discussion into a religious theme, taking their personal story to a context that connects to that theme of the night.
“We might talk about how God might guide us in the direction of fulfillment, joy, happiness, or moving forward in life,” Barrett said. “The leader goes on about how God is part of our daily life, then we then move to a short phrase in the Bible that supports that theme of the night.”
The leader goes to every friend in the room and provides them a message such as “God is with you tonight” or “Jesus is here with you.” The group then moves to a song where they play a specific song that’s designed to encompass the theme of the night.
To end the night, they get into a group to pray, called the Circle of Grace, designed to show them that they are all in one happy family. After prayer comes a time of reflection and then dinner, where they are all able to eat a snack and talk about their life. In total, the program lasts two hours.
Barrett and Dispirito both expressed how positive being a part of SPRED has been for them. They also emphasized that the program is always looking for more volunteers to be catechists or leaders.
“The adults that work with the special friends get just as much if not more out of the sessions,” Dispirito said. “They understand about the love of God and the way that we love each other and that we are all a family.”
