Spring crafit event helps to raise money for NPHS students By SOFIA BARR Valley Breeze Staff Writer sofia@valleybreeze.com Mar 15, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PROVIDENCE – On April 1, local businesses will gather at North Providence High School to sell their crafts and raise money for students.The Spring Craft Vendor Event event is being put on by Cougar Alumni, Parents and Students and admission is free. A portion of proceeds from the vendors will go toward NPHS students and future events.There will be at least 20 vendors in attendance, with more applications coming in, said Sherri Bonaminio of C.A.P.S.Vendors will be selling a variety of items, including candles, jams, charcuterie boards, handcrafted jewelry, pet accessories, sports merchandise, Girl Scout Cookies and more.Mangiamo, a sandwich and calzone shop in North Providence, will also be there and will be making hot sandwiches on the grill.“We have had this event for a few years now,” said Bonaminio. “It’s nice to see the community come out and support local vendors and crafters.”The Spring Craft Vendor Event will be held at North Providence High School from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.In the event of rain, the event will take place on April 2. 