LINCOLN – A neighborhood off Front Street will be seeing some much needed road repairs in the coming weeks.
The list of Lincoln roads being repaved this spring are Livingston, Pleasant, Hope, Union, Yates and John streets.
The plan is to completely reclaim those roads, to fix curbing where it’s crumbling and to install cohesive sidewalks in the area. Town Engineer Leslie Quish said that the neighborhood primarily has sidewalks, with a combination of granite and other curbing.
Quish said they’ll install a continuous sidewalk on one side of the previously mentioned streets. Existing gaps in the sidewalk, currently grass, will be replaced with an actual sidewalk. If the existing curbs can be fixed, they will be.
Quish was expected to meet with Pawtucket Hot Mix Asphalt, the company hired to do the work, on Tuesday for a pre-construction meeting. The asphalt plant is expected to open in a few weeks, and Quish said she expects the work to start sometime in May.
Paving projects are typically spread throughout town on an as-needed basis each year. Quish said they’re only focusing on one neighborhood this spring, due to the high cost to replace the sidewalks and curbs.
“We’re spending more in one area this year,” she said.
The spring paving projects are being paid for out of the current fiscal year’s budget, but Quish noted that new funds (coming out of next year’s budget) will become available this summer. She couldn’t commit, yet, to the list of projects the town is prioritizing for those funds.
At that point, Lincoln will have made the switch to an assessment-based system for paving projects. The town hired Beta Group in February to conduct a full analysis of the conditions of Lincoln’s sidewalks and town-owned roads to help officials prioritize future repairs.
Officials said that move would remove opinion from the decision over which roads to repave and when.
Quish said the town had a kick-off meeting scheduled with Beta this week. “They’re going to hit the ground running from there.” she said.
