NORTH PROVIDENCE – Cougars Alumni, Parents and Students (C.A.P.S.) will host a spring vendor fair on Saturday, April 2 (rain date April 3), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Providence High School parking lot, 1828 Mineral Spring Ave.
The free event will include vendors, crafters, and food. Visit the Easter Bunny from 2 to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit NPHS students.
Contact Sherri or Theresa at nphscaps@gmail.com for information.
