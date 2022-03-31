SMITHFIELD – With gardening an ever-growing hobby, Revive the Roots invites the community to learn mushroom growing this weekend with its first-ever shiitake mushroom log inoculation event.
On Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, Andy Goldman of RTR will guide attendants in inoculating a log with shiitake mushroom spores that will produce mushrooms within a year, and for several years to come.
As a general rule of thumb, Goldman said spring mushroom inoculation means mushroom production the following spring. To start the process, RTR will supply each attendant with a fresh-cut log with several holes drilled along one side.
Each hole is filled with spawn, or sawdust that is colonized with the fungus, and should be kept in a cool, damp location outdoors with some sunlight. Each spring will produce new mushrooms, with each year bringing in slightly fewer each time.
“Then they can fruit for about five years. They’ll eat the wood until there is eventually nothing else,” Goldman said.
Goldman said the roots of a mushroom, described as looking like thick white spiderwebs, take a while to become established. A mushroom will wait until all conditions are right before sprouting up. This is why a large mushroom can appear seemingly overnight, Goldman said.
“They can go fast, and just as quickly, they’re gone,” Goldman said.
Goldman likes to use logs to line pathways so every once in a while, travelers may see a mushroom sticking out of a log.
Goldman of RTR is a self-made mushroom growing professional, after working on a mushroom farm, Hawk Meadow Farm, in upstate New York and following their love for mushrooms at RTR, which Goldman joined two-and-a-half years ago. Goldman is also part of Nuts and Bolts Nursery, a co-op run within RTR, which sells trees and other nut plants.
Mushrooms are Goldman’s real passion, though. Goldman reads books on mushrooms, and did many small experiments and grow projects since working on the farm.
“I would say I’m an amateur mycologist, but at this point, I would say professional,” Goldman said.
There are several ways to propagate mushrooms, including inoculating logs and cloning the fungi by replanting the tip of the mushroom. RTR will use the inoculation method, where Goldman removes the spores from a mushroom cap by placing it over aluminum foil and scraping the gills onto the foil. The spores are transferred to an agro plate, then spread into sawdust.
Goldman chose shiitake mushrooms for their taste and cookability, and added that reproducing mushrooms through inoculation can be done with most mushrooms.
“It’s also easy to grow. People know it. It tastes great and does really well with the log system,” Goldman said.
Some mushrooms are great for cooking and taste, while others have medicinal purposes, and others are used to combat pollution.
“Shiitake are high in vitamin D, and store well through the winter and can be a great source of vitamin D during the colder months,” Goldman said.
RTR is nearing the end of a fundraising campaign to bring in $300,000 by the end of June, to purchase the Mary Mowry Property and surrounding five acres to run the farm and continue teaching sustainable and practical agriculture through farming and animal care.
Though not necessary, Goldman said donations or contributions to the RTR campaign are encouraged.
Goldman said the mushroom inoculation event is one of many programs RTR runs to educate and interact with the community on the historic parcel.
The event will run on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Mowry Common Community Garden, 374 Farnum Pike. More information can be found at www.revivetheroots.org. Tickets, at $30 per person, can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shiitake-log-inoculation-tickets-288257153907?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
