CUMBERLAND – Following a Breeze story last week on the “Spud of Steel” Mr. Potato Head appearing at Hilltop Farms in Bellingham, where it will become part of the exterior décor, a family member of the figure’s creator came forward to say that he lives in Cumberland.
Jeffrey Begnoche, who’s lived in town since 1998, said the story brought back memories of the work he did to create the statue around the time.
He said the work was a consignment piece from Gilbane Industries, which is why he did the construction theme.
This particular version of Mr. Potato Head was one of 47 created as part of a promotional and tourism campaign by the state and Pawtucket-based Hasbro.
Begnoche’s 6-foot statue sat for years at the Rhode Island Convention Center before it was sold on eBay to Hilltop Farms owner Steve Gurwitz, as detailed in last week’s story.
Begnoche said he knew Spud of Steel had spent some time at the Convention Center and then been purchased by the owner of Hilltop Farms, and that it had spent some time at Mercymount Country Day School, but he lost track of it from there.
Begnoche said he’s not officially an artist, but did graduate from Rhode Island Collage with a bachelor’s degree in sculpture. At the time, he was pursuing some artistic work and was newly married.
As far as he remembers, he said, he did the work in acrylic and spray paint for the finishing touches. He said he still has the paint-outlined footprint in his garage. He used foam pieces with body filler and fiberglass for the body and features such as the hat and mustache. Begnoche also used some wood and mixed materials for other features.
The Cumberland resident has worked at a Milton CAT Caterpillar dealership for 23 years, currently as a field service dispatcher.
He said he was actually thinking about visiting Spud of Steel in Bellingham next week to see how badly it is beat up, and said he might be interested in doing the work to fix it up if asked.
Begnoche said he has no recollection on how much he was paid for the work, saying he knows it was enough to cover his costs and he didn’t have much leftover.
