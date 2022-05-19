BELLINGHAM, Mass. – “Spud of Steel” was one of dozens of Mr. Potato Heads disbursed around Rhode Island decades ago as part of a promotional and tourism campaign by Pawtucket-based Hasbro and the state.
The 6-foot statue sat for years at the Rhode Island Convention Center, one of 47 Mr. Potato Heads created for various locations in 1999. It was eventually sold on eBay, and it, like many its brothers, was largely lost from public view after that.
Some people have made efforts to track down all 47 of the statues over the years, but it’s not believed that anyone’s ever fully succeeded in finding all of them.
Spud of Steel, now weathered and worn, has now shown up at Hilltop Farms on Pulaski Boulevard in Bellingham, a convenience store located near the Woonsocket line.
Owner Steven Gurwitz says he was the guy who originally purchased the figure on eBay, spending $2,500 on it and picking it up from the Convention Center around February of 2001. It’s had quite a life since then, he said, moving from one Gurwitz home and business to another, borrowed for various events over the years.
Gurwitz, now of East Greenwich, said Spud of Steel’s ordeals included making headlines during a police pullover on I-95 not long after they acquired it, when officers believed a driver had stolen it when he had in fact borrowed it for a children’s event, and another time where it rolled down a backyard hill and broke its arm.
“He’s seen better days,” he said.
Now, he said, he has plans to “totally refurbish” the weathered spud, perhaps installing him on the roof of his convenience store holding a Del’s lemonade in his hand or perhaps welcoming customers to the Hilltop Farms can and bottle redemption center on the side of the building.
Gurwitz said he’s had many offers to purchase the statue, but has never been tempted. He said it was the only one auctioned on eBay that he knows of.
“To my knowledge I am the only person to have ever bought one,” he said. “And of all of them to wind up with a construction worker, which is one of the most popular variations of him. He is the only one in the world.”
He said his wife remembers TV cameras being at the Convention Center the day they and their daughters picked up Spud of Steel.
“It was really big news,” he said.
A few other Mr. Potato Heads were put up for auction, he said, but no one bid on them.
Melissa Devine, who worked on the “Birthplace of Fun” marketing campaign 20 years ago and who said her namesake statue, Vino-Di-“vine,” is still at Clements’ Marketplace in Portsmouth, said she would love to know where all the other statues are.
Devine provided a poster showing all 47 statues, including Sergeant Spud, Spud Light, Red Hot Potato, Light from Within, Wannabee Surfer, Couch Potato, Eric the Head, Video Tater, Surfer Spud, Sparkle Spud, Cloud Nine, Salty Spud, Captain Democracy, Pizza Potato, Rotunda Head, Bishop Potato, Colonel Hedley Russet, Red E. Banker, Shore Thing, Slumber Spud, Mrs. Potato Head, Baking Potato, Thrifty Tater, “Meet” and Potatoes, The “Fryer,” Incubator Tater, Uncle Sam, Edgar Allan Poe-tato, William Blackstone the Pilgrim, Mr. Potato Head Golfer, Common-Tater, Spudly Do Right, Betty the Learned Elephant, Butterfly Queen, Sweet “P” tato, Sunbaked 1966, Mr. Potato Head Bulb, Italian Potato Chef, Hospitality Spud, Regular Joe, Cash Potato, Prints Charming, Mr. Energy, and Independent Potato.
For now, said Gurwitz, Spud of Steel rests bolted to the ground to the side of and somewhat behind the store, but it won’t be there long, he said, as he looks forward to better incorporating it into the property.
