WOONSOCKET – A program designed to assist women who find themselves in crisis pregnancies has opened a satellite office for northern Rhode Island at Woonsocket’s Holy Trinity Parish.
St. Gabriel’s Call, a program sponsored by the Diocese of Providence, working through several parishes across the state, opened its Woonsocket office on May 17 and provides material and related support for expectant mothers and for families with children through age 4. The program’s mission is to “respect all life and to reach out to women who are pregnant, desperate and in need, through a confidential intervention program to help make things easier for mothers-to-be in a local and personal way.”
Lisa Cooley, director of the diocese’s Family Life Office, has been working with Holy Trinity’s pastor, the Rev. Dan Sweet, Nancy Benoit, chair of the parish’s Social Justice Committee, and committee member Bruce Daigle to establish the new satellite office, which will serve women in Woonsocket, Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield, Burrillville and Smithfield.
“This program is not political,” said Daigle, who was director of human services for Woonsocket in the 1980s and recently retired after a 40-year career in Catholic education. “We see it as a Gospel response to the needs of women who find themselves in a situation in which their choices may be limited to either severe financial stress or abortion because of their lack of resources.”
The program offers mothers and moms-to-be diapers, clothing, toiletries and more, as well as parenting and spiritual support, and assistance with access to social services and pre- and post-natal health care. “We are here to help and support, not judge or preach,” said Daigle.
The office, staffed by Rosanna Lenus, is located in the former school building attached to the parish. The office hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lenus can be contacted at 401- 762-2849 or rienus@dioceseofprovidence.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.