NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield Supt. Michael St. Jean addressed the public last Thursday regarding allegations that members of the North Smithfield High School football team were involved in hazing activities.
Hazing, in the North Smithfield student handbook, is defined as “a method of initiation into any team, organization, group, club, etc. which causes or is likely to cause bodily danger, harm, personal degradation, disgrace, humiliation or mental harm.”
St. Jean said his office received information on June 20 about hazing involving players on the NSHS football team during the 2021-2022 school year.
Upon learning of the allegations, he said school officials immediately contacted the North Smithfield Police Department, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office and the Rhode Island Department for Children Youth and Families.
Those parties are now actively investigating the alleged hazing, he said, and, “... given the nature of the allegations and the possibility that members of the football team violated our student safety policies,” the decision was made to suspend all football team pre-season activities until further notice.
“We do not yet know how many football team players may have been involved, which is why we’re erring on the side of caution with this suspension until law enforcement completes their thorough investigation,” St. Jean said, adding that the decision was difficult, but necessary for student safety.
Once the investigation is complete, he said the School Department will re-assess the suspension.
“We understand how important participating in athletics is, but nothing is more important than ensuring all of our students and student-athletes have a safe educational experience,” he said, urging the public to give law enforcement the time to conduct their investigation.
He also called on the public to assist in the investigation. If anyone is aware of hazing activities, or was a victim of hazing on North Smithfield athletic teams, they’re encouraged to contact the police and DCYF.
Det. Greg Chito is handling the investigation for North Smithfield Police, and can be reached at 401-762-1212, ext. 225, or gchito@nspolice.org. Domenic Lancellotta is leading the investigation for DCYF, and can be reached at 401-487-3834, or domeniclancellotta@dcyf.ri.gov.
In addition to the law enforcement investigation, St. Jean said the School Department would conduct its own investigation into the allegations. School attorney Ben Scungio has been instructed to start that process once it’s determined that the school’s investigation won’t interfere with law enforcement or DCYF efforts.
“I know that this is a difficult situation, and our parents and students want more information, but at this time we must allow law enforcement to do their jobs,” St. Jean said, promising to update the School Committee and entire community with additional information at “appropriate times going forward.”
He concluded by reiterating that the schools’ top priority is protecting the health and safety of students, and that they take any allegation of hazing, bullying or other misconduct extremely seriously.
In the near future, he said the community will hear of efforts by the district around “remediation,” including additional trainings and “more robust policies and protocols to address this type of conduct.”
St. Jean said the attorney general’s office has commented that this is “a textbook example of how to do it right,” thanking the school board and school leaders for how they’re handing the situation. He also thanked the North Smithfield community for their words of encouragement and support.
