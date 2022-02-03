CUMBERLAND – Members of the St. John Vianney Church Youth Ministry will host a rally to bring hope and encouragement to the local community on Feb. 13 from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.
Happening rain or snow, the Hope Revival event will involved teens in front of the church at 3587 Diamond Hill Road with uplifting signs, balloons and cheer.
Youth will also be collecting cans of soup for the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, including contactless drop-off for the local community. Simply pull into the church parking lot at that time and a volunteer will accept a donation from the trunk, or put them in the boxes that will be laid out at the entrance and exit.
Kim Passanante, St. John Vianney’s middle school coordinator, said the goal they’d like to meet and exceed is to collect 1,000 cans to feed people in need.
Three young people who will be part of the effort are Lauren Blais, a junior at Cumberland High School, Aidan Neary, a freshman at Bishop Feehan, and Nick Passanante, an 8th-grader at North Cumberland Middle School and Passanante’s son. All said they are excited to be part of the event again.
The youth said they see the event as a way to benefit a great cause while bringing excitement to the community and putting smiles on people’a way to bring some fun and excitement to the community and making people smile.
“I’m just excited to see everyone without a mask on outside,” said Passanante.
Blais, who has been a part of church activities for as long as she can remember, said it was amazing last year to see so many people stopping by to drop off cans, waving and cheering for her and her friends.
“It’s really fun to participate and know that a little bit of effort can make a large difference to people in the community,” she said.
Passanante said many residents came through in big ways, going way above and beyond in delivering food items.
Students said they believe Cumberland will help them easily exceed the goal of 1,000 cans of food.
