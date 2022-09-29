CUMBERLAND – The plan to redevelop the former St. Patrick Church site at 301 Broad St. was headed to the Cumberland Planning Board this week for a major land development master plan review.
The applicant, ONE Neighborhood Builders, is looking to build 44 affordable housing units as part of “St. Patrick’s Place” by adaptively reusing the former church itself, rebuilding the rectory, and constructing new townhouses. The applicant is requesting waivers from the zoning ordinance and land development and subdivision regulations.
The Planning Board was set to consider the master plan Wednesday evening, Sept. 28. The Planning Department was recommending approvals of the comprehensive permit and master plan, with certain conditions.
The proposal, according to planning staff, fits the town’s goals to develop affordable housing, bringing the town’s affordable housing percentage back above 6 percent (the town needs about 600 units to get to the state goal of 10 percent), and “will adaptively reuse a striking and locally important church built in 1936, and townhouses added along Broad Street strengthening the continuity of the streetscape and shielding the parking lot from view.”
Further, states the department’s findings, the project includes 12 units reserved exclusively for the elderly, and the project will be built in a neighborhood with public water and sewer and with easy access to public transit on a primary thoroughfare.
The recommendation references the many efforts being made to improve and uplift the Valley Falls area, and says St. Patrick Place fits seamlessly with all of those initiatives and complements the town’s goal of revitalizing the area for all members of the community.
The project includes two parcels totaling 1.83 acres. The church itself would be rehabilitated and converted into 21 units, with one unit in the basement, 14 units on the first floor, and six units on the second floor. The sanctuary will remain open and exposed to the roof and will function as a common space for residents.
The rectory, states the analysis, will be taken down to its foundation and rebuilt as a three-story building with full basement. It will have 14 units, two in the basement and four each on the three upper floors. Twelve of the units will be reserved for elderly tenants.
Sixty-nine total parking spaces will be provided.
A housing unit is deemed affordable by the state of Rhode Island when it is deed-restricted for a period of no less than 30 years and meets the conditions of a household paying no more than 30 percent of its income on rent and utilities and a household earning no more than 80 percent of the area median income for a rental unit and no more than 120 percent of area median income for a for-sale unit.
Notable changes from the plans presented at a pre-application meeting and what was to be considered at master plan, are the addition of two units in the rectory, a reconfiguration of the parking area but with no loss of parking spaces, the addition of an exit driveway onto Church Street with guardrail along the railroad, and a more variegated (different colors) design of the townhouses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.