CUMBERLAND – The plan to redevelop the former St. Patrick Church site at 301 Broad St. was headed to the Cumberland Planning Board this week for a major land development master plan review.

The applicant, ONE Neighborhood Builders, is looking to build 44 affordable housing units as part of “St. Patrick’s Place” by adaptively reusing the former church itself, rebuilding the rectory, and constructing new townhouses. The applicant is requesting waivers from the zoning ordinance and land development and subdivision regulations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.