St. Paul Street bridge

A truck driver gets stuck under the St. Paul Street bridge back in 2021.

BLACKSTONE/NORTH SMITHFIELD – According to Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore, since January 2020, there have been approximately 40 crashes at the St. Paul Street bridge at the town line with North Smithfield. Fortunately, many have turned around prior to striking the bridge, he said.

The issue of the low bridge has plagued the town for years, with the majority of trucks striking the bridge from the North Smithfield side of St. Paul Street. Officials from both Blackstone and North Smithfield have expressed concern about the interruption to traffic flow and the unnecessary burden on public safety workers.

Tags

(1) comment

Birdie
Birdie

How about trucks just not use this route, and find an alternative……

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.