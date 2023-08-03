BLACKSTONE/NORTH SMITHFIELD – According to Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore, since January 2020, there have been approximately 40 crashes at the St. Paul Street bridge at the town line with North Smithfield. Fortunately, many have turned around prior to striking the bridge, he said.
The issue of the low bridge has plagued the town for years, with the majority of trucks striking the bridge from the North Smithfield side of St. Paul Street. Officials from both Blackstone and North Smithfield have expressed concern about the interruption to traffic flow and the unnecessary burden on public safety workers.
In 2021, after another driver struck the bridge, The Breeze reported that strikes sometimes average more than one per month. In one 11-month span in 2019, 18 truck drivers struck either the railroad bridge or an adjacent pedestrian bridge for the Blackstone River Greenway.
Blackstone Board of Selectmen member Dan Keefe told The Breeze that additional signage has been put up in the past couple of years, which has overall decreased the number of crashes and discouraged truck drivers from trying to take a chance at fitting under the bridge.
Many residents have suggested either lowering the road or increasing the height on the bridge to prevent further crashes.
In a recent post, after more crashes, North Smithfield resident Robert Jalette posted a photo depicting a character holding up a sign reading “you must be this tall to fit under the bridge.”
“Can we get this for St. Paul Street?” he wrote.
“How about lowering the grade at the bridge to allow trucks to pass. Next time you are there, notice the height differential between the top of the curb and the top of the pavement,” former Town Administrator Gary Ezovski wrote.
He added, “Resurfacing over and over has reduced clearance. I encouraged Blackstone officials to look into it. Drainage and the water line can be handled.”
How about trucks just not use this route, and find an alternative……
