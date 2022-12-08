More than seven St. Phillip School graduates and friends now work together at Rhode Island Restoration. The crew said values learned at St. Phillip’s helped create and maintain the bond over the years. From left, are Vincent Baccari, Shawn McAssey and Paul DiLorenzo.
SMITHFIELD – One tight-knit group of men who met in kindergarten at St. Phillip School have proven that some friendships can last a lifetime as eight former students continue their paths in life together, now all working at Rhode Island Restoration.
Shawn McAssey, Vinny Baccari, Billy D’Amico, Jake D’Amico, Anthony Conte, Steven Parker, Matt Walker and Paul DiLorenzo all work at Rhode Island Restoration now after meeting at St. Phillip School. Some were in different grades from each other, but due to small class sizes, McAssey said they all knew each other.
With 50 people on staff at Rhode Island Restoration, and almost 10 employees as former St. Phillip students, the staff is almost one-fifth St. Phillip’s graduates.
In high school, the men went separate ways. McAssey and DiLorenzo went to Hendricken High School while Baccari and others went to Saint Raphael Academy and La Salle. College separated the friends more, with the group attending Providence College, Cornell University, the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College.
Somehow, McAssey said the bonds formed in elementary school lasted their lifetimes. Baccari explained that St. Phillip’s is a tight-knit community where parents form friendships as often as the students. He said all their parents were friends and would schedule play dates.
As close as the parents became, Baccari said the kids became closer.
“When we got older, we made them ourselves,” Baccari said.
McAssey said they all stayed in touch over the years through common interests.
“Football, specifically the Pats,” said McAssey.
The group said they spend a lot of the time grilling and talking about sports. DiLorenzo said it is just as much about food as sports. A favorite is the Old Canteen Restaurant on Federal Hill, he said.
“Sports, food and fitness,” said Baccari.
McAssey began working at Rhode Island Restoration seven years ago, and as the company grew, he brought on friends. Rhode Island Restoration works with homeowners in emergencies such as flooding or house fires. He said the company has a mitigation end that cleans the problem and an optional restoration end that fixes any damage.
“We’re a one-stop shop for property damage,” DiLorenzo said.
He and Baccari said the company likes to hire through employees for vetted, dependable and capable new hires.
McAssey brought on Baccari a year ago at the same time DiLorenzo was hired through a common family friend. McAssey said he’s known Baccari since kindergarten, and knew of the rest of the crew throughout his years at St. Phillip’s.
“We all knew each other. I know they all work hard,” McAssey said.
Baccari said having strong friendships makes working together easier. DiLorenzo said confronting work issues or mistakes is easier when there is a strong bond between co-workers.
“We value people. We look to find people you know are capable and have the personality to help you grow as a company,” DiLorenzo said.
McAssey said it is important to work with people who share the same values, adding that St. Phillip’s taught them to hold great value in family and friends.
“People say working with family is tough, but I find it easier to have tough conversations and ask questions with people I know and trust. We all feel pretty confident in each other,” Baccari said.
McAssey said he and Baccari are still involved in the St. Phillip’s community, and attend Sunday services. Though McAssey, DiLorenzo and Baccari do not have children yet, they said when the day comes, they would send them to St. Phillip’s.
For now, the group is focused on giving back to the community through Christmas family sponsorships and playground equipment giveaways to local schools thanks to the generosity of Rhode Island Restoration.
Recently, the group donated recess equipment to Curvin-McCabe elementary school in Pawtucket, and seeing the look of joy on the children’s faces inspired them to do more.
“We’re trying to do more charitable work. It is the best feeling. The kids were beyond pumped,” McAssey said.
