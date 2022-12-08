St. Phillips School friends
More than seven St. Phillip School graduates and friends now work together at Rhode Island Restoration. The crew said values learned at St. Phillip’s helped create and maintain the bond over the years. From left, are Vincent Baccari, Shawn McAssey and Paul DiLorenzo.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – One tight-knit group of men who met in kindergarten at St. Phillip School have proven that some friendships can last a lifetime as eight former students continue their paths in life together, now all working at Rhode Island Restoration.

Shawn McAssey, Vinny Baccari, Billy D’Amico, Jake D’Amico, Anthony Conte, Steven Parker, Matt Walker and Paul DiLorenzo all work at Rhode Island Restoration now after meeting at St. Phillip School. Some were in different grades from each other, but due to small class sizes, McAssey said they all knew each other.

