BURRILLVILLE – For 13 years, Ben St. Pierre has been setting up his lemonade stand every summer at his home at 90 Maureen Circle in Mapleville.
“I remember when he was little, we used to hang up the sign at the end of the road and he would look at me and say mom, I want to do this forever,” said his mother, Kris St. Pierre. Now, said his mom, he towers over the stand.
The Burrillville High School rising senior has been selling lemonade and other items from the front of his home since he was 4 years old, then sending proceeds to local animal shelters. His mom bought the kid-sized lemonade stand at a yard sale for $5 and it still sits in their family shed and is ready to go when they need it.
“The idea of helping animals and stuff was awesome,” said St. Pierre, who at the beginning was donating a small amount of money each year to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary.
The stand grew each year as Ben and his friends would bike to different houses around the neighborhood and place flyers in neighbors’ mailboxes. Soon enough, local restaurants and the Woonsocket Rotary Club became involved. East Coast Artisans has been donating custom cups every year with the logo, “Ben’s Lemonade Stand.”
For the past six years or so, St. Pierre has been donating proceeds to the Burrillville Animal Shelter. He estimates that the total donated to animal shelters in northern Rhode Island now stands at nearly $25,000.
“We’re just really proud of him and just really happy that he stuck with it all these years,” said his mom. The family has had two dogs during their two decades living in town.
Leading up to sales on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ben and his grandmother will spend a solid week baking cookies and dog treats for pups all around Rhode Island that are welcome to come and support. This year at his home, the event will include raffles, photo booths, pup cups, and of course, lemonade.
The event is really a group effort and has been since Ben was 4, said the family. Asked if he will continue to do it once he goes on to college, St. Pierre responded that if he can keep doing it, he’d like to. He said he hopes to do something with animals once he gets to college.
Ben’s Annual Lemonade Stand has a PayPal address for donations and he said he greatly appreciates any amount, big or small. Follow Ben’s Annual Lemonade Stand on Facebook for updates.
