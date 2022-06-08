PAWTUCKET – The pandemic abruptly altered plans for the Class of 2022 at St. Raphael Academy, said Principal Daniel Richard at the school’s 95th commencement exercises last Saturday, June 4, but they all persevered and made the adjustments needed to succeed.
All of these graduates will, throughout life, be affected by unseen obstacles and challenges, Richard told the audience at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence.
“I pray you will never have a major event like a pandemic to deal with again, but all of us will see our well-thought-out plans disrupted. For example, more than a few of our graduates will change their college or their major during the next four years,” he said. “When these moments of change occur in life, you must be able to weather the storm and persevere.”
Richard spoke of how happy he was to be able to hold a graduation without mask mandates or social distancing protocols.
He said the Class of 2022 had a drive for excellence that never wavered, including:
• Winning five state championships this year and multiple Saints teams finishing as state runners-up during the past year.
• The school’s thespians bringing live theater back to the stage, including a first fall play since 2019.
• Living the mission of St. Ray’s, freely giving of their time, talent and treasure to those in need.
• And standing out academically, including many going to the finest colleges and universities and the total student body receiving an “unbelievable” $33 million in financial support.
Richard said the excellent faculty has masterfully taught students, and fellow students also helped prepare them for their next challenge.
Valedictorian Amrit Kohli put it perfectly, said Richard, saying that “instead of perceiving the pandemic as a setback, we took it as a step forward in our self-progression.”
“As a class you rose to the occasion. Sure, there were moments of frustration, fear, and uncertainty, but those brief minutes were quickly replaced with determination, hope, and perseverance,” he said.
Kohli said this year’s school motto was “we rise by lifting others,” which was at first confusing, he said, as most of what he did for the first part of his time at St. Ray’s was to lift himself up with hard work and commitment.
“But now I see there is so much more than just my own self-improvement that is needed in our lives,” he said. “When we lift others, we rise by becoming a better person as a result of that action. The more we lift, the more we rise.”
COVID was a major setback personally and academically, Kohli said, but students developed in spirit and faith, becoming closer and stronger upon returning for their junior year and bringing back outreach efforts. They were able to found the Kindness Club, he said, and the Social Justice Club in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Richard often refers to the school as a Saints family, said the valedictorian, because it’s not too large as to be overwhelmed with people and it’s not so small as to feel isolated.
“We can only rise as a family by lifting the people around us first,” said Kohli. This class “grew beyond its individual limits and flourished as a group. We rose by lifting others.”
The world these students are entering is in need of lifting, said Kohli, facing mass shootings, war, and oppression of rights.
“We need to take action to save our world,” he said. “And now, as we part ways and travel our own paths, I hope you continue to take this motto as something to live by. Lifting others will continue to make us better individuals and makes our world a better place.”
Salutatorian Ella Olea said she realized in the early preparation of her speech that she wouldn’t find an adequate summary of this class on Google or anywhere else in the world. She brought it back to August of 2018 when they were “dysfunctional freshmen, gas prices were $2.70, and the pandemic was nowhere in sight. They lugged their textbooks through downpours and across black ice, always trying to make sure they were three minutes early for class.
“We took all this for granted, unaware that this would be our only normal, full year of high school,” she said.
Sophomore year came and they were still naïve, said Olea, but then came the pandemic that would upend their lives.
“We learned that sleeping in our beds and coming onto Zoom late or wearing our hoodies inside of our own homes would still earn us detention,” she said.
Then came junior year, where they became better at reading eyes, where they saw the gym transform into a cafeteria, and the library into a student center, with air purifiers in every room and windows open even on cold days.
“These transformations challenged our mentalities, but we stayed “Saints Strong” and kept adapting to any problem given to us,” she said.
Senior year brought a new normal but was also a year full of unforgettable experiences, she said, including prom, Saints Olympics, and numerous championships.
They overcame a rough pandemic, said Olea, but did not do it alone, helped every step of the way by school staff and the community.
“We’ve crushed a pandemic, and I know that whatever adversities we face in the future, we got this,” she said. “Class of 2022, good luck with all your future endeavors and congratulations.”
Vice President of Academics Judith Baxter presented senior awards to the graduating class. She told the class to close their eyes and remember back to when they were 5 or 6 years old and fearless and willing to try new experiences and be inquisitive. She said she also bets they were happy and enthusiastic about starting school.
“Can you remember learning to read or figuring out a math problem and how excited you were to bring home that first 100 percent on a test or a paper with “Amazing Work” or “Good Job” stickers and have it placed on the refrigerator?” she asked. “These are the feelings I want you to try and remember as you enter the next chapter of your life. Bring back that fearlessness, that inquisitiveness and those feelings of being excited and happy in the path you have chosen for yourself.”
Added Baxter, “As Michelle Obama said, ‘You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all the world’s problems at once, but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own. Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered.”
For last Saturday’s graduation, Rev. Ryan Simas, St. Ray’s chaplain, gave the opening prayer. Diplomas were presented by Rev. Robert Evans, auxiliary bishop of Providence, as well as Richard, Baxter, and Vice Principal of Student Life Marc Thibault. Seniors of the Liturgical Choir and Gala Chorus sang “You Will Be Found.” Terry Murray recognized graduates as alumni, and Senior Class President Jasmine Colon oversaw the turning of the tassel.
