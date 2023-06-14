PROVIDENCE – The true measure of success for 2023 graduates at St. Raphael Academy will not be found in money or clout, said those who led them, but in whether they’re known for kindness, compassion and humility.
The school held its 96th commencement exercises at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul last Saturday, June 10, with Bishop Richard Henning presiding.
Valedictorian Cooper Skenyon drew on a scene from “Camelot” to tell classmates that he wants them to know what it means to be truly great.
“My friends, it should be the goal of all of us, as we go boldly forth into the uncharted territory that we call adult life, to live a life that is truly great, a life that is worthy of being remembered, and a life that is pleasing to our God,” he said.
There are worldly definitions of what it means to be great, “lies that are told to us by capitalism, society, and other human institutions,” he added, as well as “false prophets of greatness” pushing wealth, pleasure, and self-gratification, conflicting with the “greatness of creating a true story to tell.”
Skenyon noted the example of Jesus, “the most powerful man in the world” despite not fitting worldly definitions of success.
Each graduate can do great things by humbling themselves in service of others and higher callings, said Skenyon, crafting “a story of your life that is truly incredible.” He said he knows this based on what they’ve already done in high school.
“So, my fellow graduates, I will not be wishing all of you fortune, pleasure, or success,” he said. “In fact, I will be wishing each of you poverty, suffering, and failure if it makes a better story because that is all that matters in the end,” he said.
Judy Baxter, vice president of academics at the Catholic school who delivered senior awards, said the journey graduates have completed is one of growth, learning and discovery, and they have been nurtured, challenged and inspired along the way.
“You have not only gained academic knowledge, but also experienced the values and virtues that will hopefully guide you throughout your lives,” she said. “Here, you have been taught to value kindness, compassion, and empathy. You have been encouraged to serve others, to stand up for justice, and to foster a spirit of unity and inclusivity. These principles will continue to be the compass that guides you as you venture into the wider world.”
As students “leave the protective surroundings of Walcott Street,” said Baxter, they should remember the friendships forged, the laughter shared, and the memories created.
“True success lies in the impact you have on the lives of others, the love and kindness you show to those around you, and the resilience you display in the face of adversity,” she said.
Salutatorian Ethan Wright quoted a song he feels represents the class: “we got to pray just to make it to today.” Without determination, the class would have fallen apart, he said.
“We have not buckled underneath the weight of our challenges, but rather we have carried them in stride,” he said. “No matter what our class has gone through, whether it be a heavy homework load, bodily injury, struggles with mental health, demanding work schedules, or any other problem, we still have unwavering perseverance. That is the word I would use to describe our class: Perseverance. Endless and boundless, whether people can see it within themselves or not.”
Wright said the factors pushing them the past four years were God, each other, and themselves, saying God has been present “everywhere at Saints.”
Students shared an unrivaled bond, said Wright, all having a place and people they could depend on to help them.
Wright left classmates with another quote, this one that looks into their future: “Purpose is the reason you journey, passion is the fire that lights the way.”
“We have been led to Saints, and we have experienced wondrous things and become much better people,” he said. “From Saints, our fires of passion and perseverance grew stronger and stronger, and now the fire rages much more passionately than ever as it refuses to be extinguished.”
Principal Daniel Richard asked graduates to stand and recognize those in their families for always supporting them.
“The Class of 2023 dealt with many challenges during their four years at Saint Raphael Academy, but their drive for excellence never wavered,” said Richard.
He said accomplishments included:
• Setting the standard in athletics, recognized this year by the Rhode Island Interscholastic Administrators Association as the School of the Year, finishing the year with eight state championships;
• Providing legendary performances as thespians;
• Living out the mission of the academy, freely giving their time, talent and treasure to those in need;
• And maintaining a stellar track record academically, securing spots in some of the finest places of higher education in the country and winning “an unbelievable $30 million” in financial support from colleges.
Richard said that kindness is a simple act. He referenced specific examples of the kindnesses shown by students, urging them to show the sacrificial love called for in the Gospel of John.
“Love is the best gift you can give to others and also receive,” he said. “As you go forward, make sure your heart is open to love and be certain you give as much as you get. By doing so, you are living the life God intended for you.”
