SMITHFIELD – Increased calls in the Douglas Pike area justify the need for an additional officer on the Smithfield Police Department, said Chief Richard St. Sauveur Wednesday night during the public hearing on the town manager’s 2022-2023 budget.
In the budget, the Police Department requested $45,993 more than the previous year, or a total of $9,897,338. The department currently has 43 officers, and St. Sauveur is suggesting adding two more officers this year. One new officer, officer 44, will be paid for with a COPS grant that will provide $41,660 per year for three years out of the base salary of $55,453.
The second new officer, officer 45, with the same salary, will be paid for using restricted revenue, St. Sauveur said, with minimal cost to the town. The chief said the second officer will be dedicated to focusing solely on the corridor.
St. Sauveur said he plans to use directed patrol, which would have the new officer responding to all traffic issues, alcohol violations, and issues experienced at the local hotels. He added that the new officer will work to develop a better relationship with business and hotel owners in the corridor, as well.
“Officer 45 is my attempt to get ahold of a situation on the Douglas Pike corridor that is concerning me greatly that I don’t see going away any time soon with continued development in that area,” he said.
St. Sauveur said that from 2019 to 2021, skipping 2020 due to COVID, the Douglas Pike corridor experienced a 74 percent increase in calls for service between Esek Street, near the entrance of Fidelity, and the Alpine Motel.
The chief said the increase in service calls is due to the increased transient population lured to the area by the five motels nearby, which have multiple convenience stores in the vicinity.
“This is something we need to get on top of before it spirals out of control,” he said.
St. Sauveur said that calls from the area often need at least two responding officers, sometimes more and a supervisor.
“What that means is while those officers are there in that corridor, they are not in your neighborhood. They are not taking care of traffic issues in your neighborhood. They’re not watching your house,” he said.
According to St. Sauveur, the national average for police officers per 1,000 residents is around 2.4 percent in 2017. At that rate, Smithfield, with a population of 22,118, would require 53 officers.
“I’m not prepared to suggest that we need 53 police officers. I am prepared to suggest and justify that we need the two more that I’ve asked for,” he said.
The increase in police force adds to the 1.46 percent increase in tax revenue for Smithfield proposed by Town Manager Randy Rossi. Rossi’s budget will go to the Budget and Financial Review Board for approval of possible adjustments. The BFRB will hold a public hearing on the budget on May 12, before going to the Town Council for approval and a final public hearing in June.
Rossi proposed a total budget for 2022-2023 of $82,776,155 for an overall budget increase of $4 million, or a 5.11 percent increase from the 2021-2022 budget.
Rossi said the majority of the increase is from debt service to pay for the elementary school renovations, and the budget includes an increased appropriation to the School Department of $860,000. Overall debt service payment for the town increased 72 percent, up $1,951,923 for a total of $4,664,100.
In addition, Rossi said, the town is increasing municipal spending by $976,352, and increasing capital improvement spending by 20 percent, up $286,200 for a total of $1,704,622.
Capital improvement projects include lease payments for various pieces of equipment at the Department of Public Works, Fire, Police, Recreation and Departments, significant rehabilitation of Whipple Field, new sidewalks added to Indian Run Trail and Wampum Trail to help students get from the park to Gallagher Middle School, some culvert work, a $646,000 contribution to the Boyle Athletic Complex project, the first round of funding for the Camp Shepherd purchase, and the first round of funding for a new roof on the Senior Center.
With many taxpayers seeing an increase in property value of 20 to 30 percent from last year, Rossi said the new proposed tax rate is decreased to $13.36 per $1,000 dollars of assessed property, down from $17.13 per $1,000 last year. Commercial real estate remained the same at $18.70 per $1,000 in assessed commercial value.
