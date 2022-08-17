PAWTUCKET – A proposed change to the city’s tax treaty with Fortuitous Partners would see the developer pay $400,000 annually to Pawtucket in new property taxes, with a small escalator bumping that number up as the years go by, according to officials.
The change, said Chief of Staff Dylan Zelazo, would make up a “very significant” chunk of the annual debt service the city would take on as part of a new agreement between the city, state and developer to that calls for an additional $10 million coming from Pawtucket, and it has been agreed to by Fortuitous as part of recent renegotiations on the overall deal.
The proposed change must now go to the City Council, which previously approved a tax stabilization agreement making the soccer stadium from Fortuitous completely exempt from taxes under a deal reached last December prior to inflation-fueled cost escalations on the project.
Zelazo said the administration and City Council have been adamant that changes to the deal should not cost the city more money, and the stance has always been that tax incremental financing (TIF) in the stadium district would pay for the stadium.
This $400,000 would give the city more than half of an estimated $700,000 or so needed in annual debt service on the project if officials choose to put it toward that, said Zelazo.
To be clear, said Zelazo, this $400,000 is new revenue for the city through new property taxes on the stadium.
“It’s a significant get for us,” he said.
Also still a fact, he added, is that the revenues from the stadium and surrounding area will cover the costs of this project, which includes the stadium as well as residential, commercial, public use, and retail development.
Officials have acknowledged for some time that revenues from the stadium itself wouldn’t pay the total amount needed to fund the project, and that revenues from surrounding development would be needed. Critics of the stadium project have warned that a new deal with the team to move state money into the stadium will make it less likely that the surrounding development happens to the extent promised.
The city’s share was $9.2 million before the added $10 million, also to be paid for through TIF revenues.
City Councilor Terry Mercer said this week that it’s still too early to tell which way the council will go on the stabilization agreement.
“There’s nothing really before us yet,” he said. “We’re hoping we can come up with some way to make this happen.”
This is an important project for the city, Mercer said, but they’ve been very clear that we don’t want taxpayers on the hook for any unnecessary costs, and that the ancillary development around the stadium has to happen.
“It doesn’t move the needle without the additional investment across the river,” he said of the wider project from Fortuitous Partners.
Once the council has the concrete information it needs, he said, it will be easier to make a decision. He said he’s hoping the numbers work and the logic is there, saying local taxpayers should not be impacted by this.
Pawtucket has gone some 30 years without seeing development at the Division Street property across the river, said Mercer. The fact of the matter is that the city is better off now than it was a year ago when it comes to its riverfront, he said, with brownfields now cleaned up and the site opened up to development at no cost to taxpayers.
The $10 million added price tag for Pawtucket has become a bit of a political issue in various city races this year, with Mayor Donald Grebien’s critics calling it a bad deal for the city.
District 4 council candidate Shawn Kelly, speaking to the council on Aug. 10, said the taxpayers he speaks with aren’t happy about the stadium proposal as it stands, questioning where the $10 million is going to come from and who’s going to pay for it. He called for a big pause until “complete transparency is shown.”
Former Grebien opponent John Arcaro also questioned where the money will come from, criticizing the idea of soccer as the centerpiece for the project. He said he’s a sports fan and he’s only ever been to one New England Revolution game in Foxboro, and that was because tickets were given to him for free. Arcaro also questioned what he expects to be a traffic nightmare in the neighborhood of the stadium.
Councilor Melissa DaRosa also questioned moving a communication from Commerce Director Sandra Cano on the tax stabilization agreement to the finance subcommittee, saying she wants a full and comprehensive conversation to answer her many questions on a project that’s generated plenty of confusion.
Council President David Moran and others assured DaRosa that moving the matter to finance won’t negate the idea of a full conversation happening, saying there’s no plan to rush the details on this project.
In her letter to the council, Cano explained again how the state shifted $27 million of financing to the stadium part of the project, adding that Fortuitous has also agreed to add more workforce housing. She repeated that no existing Pawtucket taxpayers will be contributing to the project, saying the city is exploring a number of options, including altering the tax stabilization agreement and including additional incremental and property tax revenue from within the TIF district along with federal grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.