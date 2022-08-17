PAWTUCKET – A proposed change to the city’s tax treaty with Fortuitous Partners would see the developer pay $400,000 annually to Pawtucket in new property taxes, with a small escalator bumping that number up as the years go by, according to officials.

The change, said Chief of Staff Dylan Zelazo, would make up a “very significant” chunk of the annual debt service the city would take on as part of a new agreement between the city, state and developer to that calls for an additional $10 million coming from Pawtucket, and it has been agreed to by Fortuitous as part of recent renegotiations on the overall deal.

