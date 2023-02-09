SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides.
More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
Gaule has crocheted numerous unique items for teachers and students at OCRS over her more than 22 years in the district. She carries around a small notebook, and when a student asks her for a bag, Gaule writes down the student’s name, favorite colors and desired size. She said she always has a few on her list so she is always busy.
“If they ask me, I make them,” she said.
Gaule says she never charges for her unique gifts, though she did sell them at the school’s winter bizarre in the past. She said a former 5th-grader, now likely in their 30s, recommended she sell her satchels because they are so popular.
Gaule said she crochets at home while watching TV at night or while on drives with her husband. She said she’s done it so long that she doesn’t rely on a pattern, and for the most part can do the holder portion of the bags without looking at what she’s doing. It takes about an hour to an hour and a half to make each piece, Gaule said, with the handle being the most time-consuming part.
Gaule said she began making cup holders a few years ago when she enjoyed drinking Coffee Coolattas or frozen coffees. She made herself a cup holder and noticed it would keep her drink frozen all day and prevent cup rings on tables.
“I would see people with the drinks and say hey, do you want one? I would give them out when I felt people could use it,” she said.
Gaule began making them for students after creating one for a special needs student at the high school. She said the cup holder and handle made it so the student had the independence to handle their drink.
“They could move it with their hands easily with the bag,” she said.
Then teachers started asking for walkie-talkie holders, and students began asking for holders for water bottles.
“I custom make them to the size of the bottle,” she said. “If students want the same color, I make them different so each one is completely unique.”
Gaule said she has no shortage of yarn. She said she inherited her mother’s large yarn collection when she died during COVID. Her mother taught her how to crochet when she was 6 years old, and Gaule said she has continued the hobby her whole life.
Gaule donated some of the yarn collection to the Smithfield Senior Center and the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, and said she still has a good amount. She said she can’t pass up a trip to the yarn aisle when shopping.
“I say to my husband I’m just going to touch them, I’m not buying,” she said, laughing.
Gaule said she is not looking for recognition when making the items. For her, the biggest reward is the excitement and joy on a student’s face.
“They get really excited. Their faces light up with joy and I get a big thank you. It’s all I need,” she said.
OCRS Principal Paul Barrette said Gaule is integral to keeping the school like a family, and said she is a loving, kind person.
“She’s really wonderful, she is what makes this place a home,” Barrette said.
Paraprofessional Alyson LaGreca initially reached out to The Valley Breeze & Observer to highlight the work Gaule has done over the years for so many students and staff.
LaGreca said that over the years, Gaule has crafted countless gifts for teachers that are “cherished and used.”
“It is hard to find someone who doesn’t have a handmade gift from Laura,” LaGreca said.
For LaGreca, Gaule saw the need for something that would carry her walkie-talkie, and fashioned a cross-body pouch. LaGreca said the accessory caught on “like wildfire.” Someone would also be hard-pressed these days to walk the halls of OCRS and not see a student with their treasured water bottle koozie that Gaude made for them.
“She carries a notebook and every time a student asks, she writes their name down. At night or on the weekend, she works tirelessly on these little pockets of joy for the children. It is such an incredible act of kindness,” LaGreca said.
She said the work is an amazing example of the magnitude of love Gaude has for OCRS students.
