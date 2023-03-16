CUMBERLAND – An ordinance allowing tax stabilization agreements in Cumberland was set to be introduced this week, setting the stage for such an agreement with the developers of a reimagined Ann & Hope property off Broad Street.
Premiere Development is in the preliminary plan application phase of the project to convert the old mill to a mix of mostly residential units and some commercial space, with the Historic District Commission voting last Nov. 17 to approve a certificate of appropriateness for the project.
As reported by The Breeze in late January, the town is seeking authority from the General Assembly to allow tax stabilization agreements here, as current law only allows communities with a town meeting form of government to enter such agreements.
The House of Representatives and Senate approved the proposed change, according to local Rep. Brandon Voas, and the Senate was set to give it final approval this week.
According to a local enabling ordinance that was to be presented to the Town Council Wednesday evening, March 15, stabilization agreements would be limited to no more than 20 years in length and must be approved by the Town Council. Specific terms and conditions are to be negotiated by the mayor.
The town must find a willingness on the part of the applying company to expand facilities with an increase in employment, or the willingness of a company to retain or expand its facility in town and not substantially reduce its workforce. It requires an improvement of the physical plant resulting in long-term economic benefit to the town and state.
The two main projects town officials have in mind for tax stabilization agreements to start out are Ann & Hope and the former St. Patrick Church, which is targeted for affordable housing.
A resolution approved by the Town Council in January requests that state leaders amend legislation regarding such agreements, and notes that the state has approved similar agreements in other communities.
The town has approved stabilization agreements in the past, all at Highland Corporate Park, but there was a thinking at the time that special permission wasn’t needed.
A stabilization agreement slows the rate of the increase of a property’s value as it’s redeveloped to make the work more profitable or feasible for the developer, preventing the full value of an improved property to be assessed all at once for tax purposes.
Cumberland seeks agreements on properties if the property has “undergone environmental remediation, is historically preserved, or is used for affordable housing, manufacturing, commercial, residential, or mixed-use purposes…”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.