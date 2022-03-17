NORTH SMITHFIELD – Seraphina Stager, a member of BSA Troop 438 in North Smithfield, was raised to the rank of Eagle Scout on March 12.
Stager, who is currently studying biochemistry and philosophy at the University of Scranton, completed her Eagle Scout project in January and February of 2021. She held a drive for Child & Family RI, an organization with offices in Middletown and Providence that offers services for community members at every stage of life, from childhood to senior living.
Stager collected soap, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, and other household hygienic goods on behalf of the organization. She told The Breeze that it was “very successful,” and that she received lots and lots of donations.
“I’m super excited, I’ve waited a while for it,” Stager told The Breeze ahead of her ceremony this past Saturday. She’s very proud of the fact that she’s the first person in her troop to reach the rank of Eagle Scout, and is conscious of the leadership and effort the feat took to accomplish.
“I’d like to thank Camp Yawgoog and all the staff there who helped me work on my merit badges. Thank you to my parents, too, and my troop for taking me in,” Stager told The Breeze. Seraphina is the daughter of Eric and Sharon Stager.
Camp Yawgoog is a Scout Reservation in Rockville that sits on over 1,800 acres of land. It’s the fourth-oldest continuously-run scouting camp in the United States, and has been home to many aspiring scouts throughout the decades.
Troop 438 is one of the first all-girl troops in Rhode Island under the Boy Scouts of America, and was started in 2019. Josh Thibeault, parent to one of the scouts, is scoutmaster. Troop 1139 Slatersville is the area’s troop for boys, and operates separately from Troop 428.
“Reaching Eagle Scout is hard, but it’s totally worth it,” Stager said.
