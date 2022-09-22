CUMBERLAND – Perhaps no single local business is due to benefit more from the redevelopment of the Ann & Hope Mill than Apothica Herbs and Coffee Bar at 3 Dexter St.
Apothica is located directly across from the hillside staircase that connects Broad Street and the mill site, and that staircase has been a focal point for preservation as town officials look to ensure that it is enhanced and maintained so Ann & Hope, once it is redeveloped, becomes a vital part of the neighborhood again.
Also planned as part of landscaping upgrades at the residential redevelopment is clearing out much of the brush and invasive greenery along Broad Street, opening up the view of Ann & Hope and of the staircase, which is currently mostly hidden by branches.
The staircase, which is currently blocked off by a gate, leads directly to a crosswalk, and that crosswalk goes to the front door of Apothica, a commercial space which, prior to the arrival of the café, had seen regular turnover of various bar and restaurant tenants over the decades.
With some 241 residential units planned at Ann & Hope, and commercial spaces also envisioned that would bring in even more traffic, there’s no doubt that there will be a big infusion of new customers, said Apothica owner Eddy Sandoval.
“We’re excited for a new community to be in town,” Sandoval told The Valley Breeze.
It’s quite ideal, he said, to have the staircase and crosswalk lead right to their front door, and they’re hopeful that people do indeed use the staircase in the future.
Town officials previously noted that they expect the mixed redevelopment at Ann & Hope to have a significant impact on the local business community in the area, and are now going through the review process as they seek to ensure that it does just that. Sandoval said they would also love to see more businesses fill some of the vacant spots near them on the block.
He noted that the bus line also connects right here.
Apothica opened during the height of the pandemic in October of 2020, and business has at times been a struggle, Sandoval said. The following spring, construction on Broad Street got started, leading to six months of heavy impacts and disrupted parking.
“There are lots of changes happening, but all for the good,” said Sandoval.
