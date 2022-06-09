WOONSOCKET – The Class of 2022 Beacon Charter High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian share a close friendship. They spent their senior years with one foot in high school and one already in college, taking courses at CCRI to get a head start on their next chapters.
Cole Stanley of North Providence, son of Michelle and Kirk Stanley, is the valedictorian for the Class of 2022. He studied Theatre Arts at Beacon and has spent his senior year participating in CCRI’s Running Start Program.
The Running Start Program is a dual enrollment program for high school seniors who have demonstrated the academic achievement and maturity necessary to enroll in college courses during their final year of high school. Seniors who participate in the Running Start Program must enroll at CCRI on a full-time basis in order to be eligible to earn college credit and credit toward high school graduation simultaneously.
Stanley has participated in several theatrical productions at Beacon, with his current and latest being “Big Fish: The Musical,” in which he was going to play the lead role of Edward Bloom. Unfortunately, the show was canceled due to four or five cast members getting COVID right before it was supposed to kick off, Stanley said.
He’s a member of the International Thespian Honor Society, the National Honor Society, Student Council, and Thespian Troupe 7444. He intends to pursue a career as a paralegal, while continuing to pursue his passion for theater.
“There’s kind of an element, besides using the law and everything on a basic level to present your case, when you’re standing in front of a jury or standing in a courtroom or in front of a client where I feel like you need to be persuasive or just have those skills to be a good presenter. If you have a case that takes more than just evidence, if you’re more convincing, I feel like if you act in a way that’s not false but to aid your case, learning those skills will help me,” Stanley said.
Beacon’s salutatorian for the Class of 2022 is Rebecca “Beck” Crawford of Warwick. She’s the daughter of Ruth and Chris Crawford. Crawford studied Visual Arts at Beacon and also spent her senior year participating in CCRI’s Running Start Program. While at Beacon, she participated in Glee Club, and participated in multiple theater productions. She will be pursuing a degree in computer forensics at the University of Rhode Island in the fall.
“There’s not actually a connection between (visual arts and computer forensics.) Visual for me is a stress reliever. I enjoy forensics and I also enjoy computers, so I mixed those two together,” Crawford said, explaining her future path.
Crawford has also worked at Spike’s Junkyard Dogs for the past year, which she has really enjoyed. Before starting at Founders Academy, Crawford had been homeschooled, and said that she really benefited from the small class sizes at Beacon.
“Everyone knew everyone in your grade, whether you liked it or not. I appreciated that I got one-on-one time with the teachers, which made it all a little easier,” Crawford said.
Stanley and Crawford were part of the first class at Founders Academy in 2015, and represent the first students to attend Beacon Charter Schools for grades 6 through 12. Beacon will celebrate them and the rest of the class of 2022 at its 17th commencement exercises, to be held Thursday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Bellingham High School.
