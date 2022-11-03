Ponaganset receives a check for its esports
Ponaganset receives a check for its esports team from Staples. From left, top row: David Carnevale, Daniel Pilkington with Intel, Jon Burlingame, Julia Rossner, Justin Sharum, Randall Bonilla, Nick Prescott. Bottom row: Darren French, Jasper Ferguson, Christian Wagner, Brady Lewis, Curtis Mincey and Dylan Diomandes.

 By JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD Valley Breeze & Observer Staff Writer jackie@valleybreeze.com

GLOCESTER – Two weeks after Ponaganset High School’s Director of Technology David Carnevale pleaded with the Foster-Glocester School Committee for funds to begin an esports program, Smithfield Staples donated seven gaming computers and $5,000 to the school.

Last Wednesday, Oct. 26, Staples’ Jon Burlingame, a member of the FGSC, said the store was awarded the computers and funding to be donated to any school of their choice. The Smithfield Staples earned the donation through Intel by taking computer sales courses.

