Ponaganset receives a check for its esports team from Staples. From left, top row: David Carnevale, Daniel Pilkington with Intel, Jon Burlingame, Julia Rossner, Justin Sharum, Randall Bonilla, Nick Prescott. Bottom row: Darren French, Jasper Ferguson, Christian Wagner, Brady Lewis, Curtis Mincey and Dylan Diomandes.
GLOCESTER – Two weeks after Ponaganset High School’s Director of Technology David Carnevale pleaded with the Foster-Glocester School Committee for funds to begin an esports program, Smithfield Staples donated seven gaming computers and $5,000 to the school.
Last Wednesday, Oct. 26, Staples’ Jon Burlingame, a member of the FGSC, said the store was awarded the computers and funding to be donated to any school of their choice. The Smithfield Staples earned the donation through Intel by taking computer sales courses.
Burlingame said the time and the result were the “coolest.” Burlingame said he heard Carnevale advocating for an esports team. Esports, short for electronic sports, is a form of video game competition for schools in the form of multiplayer video games.
Burlingame said the town did not have the money in the school budget to pay for new computers to get the program going this year, but the School Committee was interested in making it work in the future.
“And then this wound up in my lap,” Burlingame said.
In total, Intel and Staples donated $25,000, including seven gaming computers and setups and a $5,000 check.
Carnevale said his team has around 20-25 students who meet during free periods to train characters in League of Legends and Rocket League. He said the Rhode Island Interscholastic League puts on events, and focuses on the two games. League of Legends is a team-building fantasy game while Rocket League is “like soccer with RC cars,” he said.
While looking for grants for the program, Carnevale said he began to piece together equipment for the program.
Carnevale said he ran a similar program in Tiverton before coming to PHS this year. He said the esports team was using older computers and servers, which make a lot of noise.
Carnevale said he believes in esports because it gives students something to look forward to, especially students who don’t fit into typical sports teams.
“Sports help students with attendance, and grades and compete at an academic level as well. It is the same as athletes as in esports,” Carnevale said.
Carnevale said the seven computers include headsets and keyboards needed for gamers. He said the check is the icing on top, and he hopes to purchase team jerseys for students with the funds, as well as start up the program next year.
He said jerseys are important to the team, as it is not a live sport and is often streamed.
“We’re really big on unity here at Ponaganset. I want them to feel unified by all wearing the same jerseys,” Carnevale said.
Esports events will be streamed, he said, and PHS will play with local Rhode Island teams online.
