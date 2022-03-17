NORTH SMITHFIELD – As venues open back up for live music, Wicked Rhode is performing the high-energy covers they’ve been working on the past few years for eager show-goers and drop-ins alike.
Blackstone Valley residents Mike Dussault, Scott Eisner, Alex Takian and Dave McLoud say they have a passion for rock throughout the decades, and it shines through their performance. The Breeze was invited to a show on March 11 at Coach’s Pub in Smithfield, where they drew a crowd of 40-50 in the first hour, which had grown to more than 70 by the end of their first set.
“OK, everybody, we’re just going to jump into it. We’re gonna rock it out, it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” said Takian, vocalist and bassist, as he opened the show. In the first set, they performed songs from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cranberries, Lit, Nirvana, and The Doors, among many others. Their style is high-energy and audience-involved, with wireless amplifiers allowing band members to move freely around the stage, and occasionally into the crowd.
At one point, Takian came into the crowd and said, “What if I do my interview right now? How about this, here’s my favorite song: ‘Roadhouse Blues’ by The Doors,” and returned to the stage to play that title.
Each set they perform – on this night, they had three – includes 12-15 songs, according to lead guitarist Eisner. The second set is designed to make people want to get up and dance, including hits from the 80s and 90s.
Right around the time the pandemic hit, McCloud, drummer, put out a call on Facebook and Craigslist for anyone who might be interested in starting a band. Dussault and McLoud paired up first with Dussault on vocals, adding in Eisner soon after. Takian jumped in about a year later, after their first bassist conceded that he couldn’t commit the time.
Time commitment includes set-up and breakdown, which takes hours on either end of the show. The band collectively joked that they’re looking for roadie interns. Laughing, they said that they can’t pay but they’re looking for a crew.
Learning songs also takes time, they said, and general consensus was that constantly learning new sets was the hardest part of being in the band. They said they like to keep the shows fresh for their audience.
“I have lots of anxiety, I don’t do well with crowds. That’s new for me,” Dussault added, minutes after nailing a vocal performance of the Nirvana hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”
All of the band members are mid-career and work in sectors that include project management, sales, and biomedical engineering. They said Wicked Rhode gives them the opportunity to be creative outside of their normal workday. A few took it a step further, joking that it helps them forget about work entirely.
In the name of a fun time, the group also sometimes has guest performances throughout the night, including cameos from their sound director, as well as McLoud’s wife.
Wicked Rhode plays twice a month and on Sundays, as well as playing private events in the summer and other outdoor venues when they have the opportunity. They also attend an open jam session at Tavern on the Hill in Norton, Mass., every other Sunday, that anyone is welcome to attend.
“It’s just super fun. It’s a good time, we do it for fun,” Dussault said.
For future showtimes, follow Wicked Rhode on Facebook @WICKEDRhode. Other inquiries can be made by emailing wickedrhode@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.