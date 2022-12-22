LINCOLN – Community members and elected officials signed their names onto the last steel beam of the Physical Education Center at Lincoln High School before watching it be hoisted into place on Monday afternoon.
The “topping-off” ceremony marks a major milestone in the construction of the Physical Education Center (PEC) which is set to open next year. The $8.3 million building will include a practice track and two athletic courts.
Attendees at Monday’s ceremony included Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Town Administrator Phil Gould, Town Councilors Keith Macksoud and Bruce Ogni, Supt. Larry Filippelli and Asst. Supt. Kevin McNamara, School Business Administrator John McNamee, Town Finance Director John Ward, School Committee members Mario Carreño and Steven Carvalho, former Town Administrator Joseph Almond, LHS Principal Rob Mezzanotte, LHS Athletic Director Greg O’Connor, Department Chair Jim Frost, RGB Architects principal Tracey Donnelly, Town Engineer Leslie Quish, and others.
After the ceremony, Matos told The Breeze, “Lincoln’s student-athletes deserve a state-of-the-art physical education center that will help them achieve their greatest potential. Our administration is looking forward to helping communities across the state make similar upgrades to their academic and athletic facilities.”
Macksoud, who chairs the PEC Building Committee, said last week that the topping-off is another sign of how “quickly and efficiently” the project came to fruition and continues to progress.
Macksoud, along with Filippelli, Gould, and School Committee Chairperson Joseph Goho all agreed that the project demonstrates the benefits of collaboration between the school department, town leaders and other project stakeholders.
“To date, there has been a lot of work and collaboration to make sure we do this right. Once completed, we will have a facility that will not just meet the needs of our students, but will be a resource for the entire community,” Gould said.
With the final beam in place, crews are planning to begin “buttoning up” the building for winter.
