PAWTUCKET – Monday’s vote by the Rhode Island Commerce Corp. to shift the majority of state financing of the Tidewater Landing project to the stadium part of the project was narrower than many observers expected, but it counted the same on the scoreboard.

Gov. Dan McKee, who doesn’t normally vote as an ex-officio member, was brought on to break the tie, voting yes in a measure to approve $27 million in financing that likely saved the project, which has the in-progress 10,000-seat USL soccer stadium as its centerpiece and also features many thousands of square feet of commercial space and hundreds of housing units.

