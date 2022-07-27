PAWTUCKET – Monday’s vote by the Rhode Island Commerce Corp. to shift the majority of state financing of the Tidewater Landing project to the stadium part of the project was narrower than many observers expected, but it counted the same on the scoreboard.
Gov. Dan McKee, who doesn’t normally vote as an ex-officio member, was brought on to break the tie, voting yes in a measure to approve $27 million in financing that likely saved the project, which has the in-progress 10,000-seat USL soccer stadium as its centerpiece and also features many thousands of square feet of commercial space and hundreds of housing units.
Fortuitous Partners originally requested another $30 million.
Monday’s approval, on a 6-5 vote with two abstaining, which received sharp criticism from opponents on the board, came with taxpayer protections, including:
• Requiring that no state payments for the stadium will flow prior to permanent certificate of occupancy;
• Requiring that the state not be financially responsible for further cost escalations on the stadium beyond these;
• Requiring that there is a 30-year commitment to field a USL Championship Division soccer team, with repayment provisions if they depart during the commitment period;
• Requiring profit sharing/repayment upon any capital event based on modeling showing a potential for the state to see a return on its investment, consistent with other precedents;
• Requiring that the proceeds of any debt refinancing be reinvested in the stadium or other limited acceptable purposes for 10 years;
• And that Commerce and the city of Pawtucket each have mechanisms available to hold the developer accountable for developing the remainder of phase one with benchmarks that have remedies for failure of the developer to timely meet benchmarks.
McKee said he had no intention of walking away from Pawtucket despite escalating costs on the project, saying the city was abandoned during the Pawtucket Red Sox ordeal and he wouldn’t let it happen again.
Under an original agreement, a combined $36.2 million in state and city financing through tax increment financing, or new revenues generated in the area of the stadium, would go toward infrastructure improvements around the stadium rather than the stadium itself.
But with the budget for the stadium rising from $83 million to $124 million due to inflation and cost increases, the public money now shifts to the stadium itself, a change that had critics on the board warning that the city and state could end up with a stadium and nothing around it. Questions Monday centered on whether the stadium on its own could generate the attendance figures needed.
A total of 37 percent of the stadium’s cost, at $44.5 million, will now come through public financing. An additional $10 million in net tax credits will cost the state about $14 million.
McKee, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, and Brett Johnson of Fortuitous Partners issued the following statement after the vote:
“Thank you to the Commerce Corporation Board. With tonight’s vote, the construction on the Tidewater Landing Stadium Project can now continue. Together, all the parties have come to an agreement on a public-private partnership which includes clear taxpayer protections in place and commits more private dollars to the stadium than any other project of its kind in the United Soccer League.
The Tidewater project on the banks of the Pawtucket River is a gamechanger for both the city and state, they said.
“Rhode Islanders and visitors will be able to attend a soccer game or a concert, enjoy the riverwalk, grab a bite, or call Tidewater Landing home. This world-class destination on Pawtucket’s riverfront will support thousands of jobs and create millions of dollars of tax revenue,” read the statement.
