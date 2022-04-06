NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management's Recreation Resources Review Committee was holding meetings early this week to discuss a series of grant proposals statewide, including two in North Providence.
Town officials were hopeful that the $500,000 in combined grants for properties in different parts of town would be approved, after applying of the grants in December.
A large development grant of $400,000 was being considered for the Coletti Athletic Complex, to develop the 5-acre Coletti property off Mineral Spring Avenue in the neighborhood behind Pauly Penta’s into a multipurpose athletic field, walking trails, and green space.
A small development grant of $100,000 for the Westcott Park Kayak Launch, located on the Woonasquatucket River at the end of Adams Lane, would pay for a new canoe-kayak launch, as well as trail and parking improvements at the North Providence Land Trust property.
The Land Trust voted last May to name the park in honor of the late David Westcott, the former town planner credited with helping to acquire it as well as complete and make progress on so many other projects in town.
It was fall of 2020 when the Land Trust finalized the purchase of the 2.5-acre property. The $300,000 purchase from the Octeau family was half funded by the Land Trust with a matching $150,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
It was a year ago that the Town Council voted to purchase an additional six lots of Coletti Farm, adding those to lots purchased two years earlier and creating a larger open space parcel for more development of recreation space for town residents.
Since the purchase of the former Camp Meehan property next to Notte Park, Mayor Charles Lombardi has prioritized open space investments in other parts of town to protect quality of life in what many believe to be an overdeveloped town.
