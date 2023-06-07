A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
PAWTUCKET – The parking lot at the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is now full as early as 7:30 a.m., pushing motorists who want to use the facility to park on nearby streets.
One rider urged the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to accelerate a planned parking expansion, noting that there’s a fenced-in lot just “sitting there doing nothing” while people are parking on a side street with broken glass.
RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said Tuesday that the state doesn’t have a firm construction schedule as yet for the new parking lot, but they expect to have it built and open by the end of the current construction season.
The Breeze reported on Feb. 1 about strong boardings at the new train station. In its first day in service after a Jan. 23 opening, there were about 150 boardings, but that had risen within a week to about 400 daily boardings.
St. Martin said this week that ridership continues to trend upward.
“The most recent commuter rail ridership count in late spring was 439 daily boardings,” he said. “Pre-pandemic ridership estimates were 479 daily boardings, so we are about where we expected to be. Additionally, RIPTA reported an average of 412 daily boardings at the bus hub at Pawtucket-Central Falls.”
He added, “It is clear that the new Transit Center has been well-received by commuters.”
