NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Warwick Police Department, and North Providence Police Department are help in investigating a pair of fires.
The are seeking photos or video taken at the scene of the following two fires:
• 1862 Smith St. in North Providence, on July 20, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
• And 33 College Hill Road, Warwick, on May 11, 2021, at approximately 9 p.m.
Images can include the area surrounding the fire, fire suppression efforts, and bystanders.
Anyone with information should call the Office of the State Fire Marshal tip line at 401-383-7723.
