LINCOLN — Lincoln’s Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Thompson is seeking the public’s help locating AEDs, or Automated External Defibrillators, in Lincoln and other nearby communities.
The Rhode Island Department of Health has teamed up with the RI E-911 Agency to begin developing a registry of AEDs throughout the state.
When a person goes into cardiac arrest, chances of survival are greatly improved if witnesses call 911, start chest compressions and use an AED, if available. E-911 tele-communicators currently provide instructions to callers to coach them to provide chest compressions and use an AED.
The agencies are asking any business, industry and public organization that has an AED to contact their local municipal EMS agency or fire department to ensure their AEDs are entered into the statewide registry.
Once instituted, E-911 tele-communicators will be able to direct callers to accessible AEDs to be used prior to the arrival of local emergency medical services.
Local contacts
Lincoln Rescue Service: sthompson@lincolnri.org
Cumberland EMS: EMS@cumberlandri.org
Smithfield Fire Department: EMS@smithfieldfire.com
Woonsocket: pshatraw@woonsocketri.org
North Providence: EMS@northprovidenceri.org
Pawtucket: ldumont@pawtucketfire.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.