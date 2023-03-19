2847 Eighth-grader Andres Puerta, of Blackstone Valley Prep, spells the word “lactose” as the 2023 Rhode Island Spelling Bee Championship, with contestant from throughout RI, takes place at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday, March 18th. The event was sponsored by the Valley Breeze. Valley Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence
2857 Correctly spelling the winning word, “interpellate” for the judges is Penelope Sargeant , an 8th-grader at St. Margaret School in Rumford, with Ananya Thakkar, of Wheeler School, and Audrey Elise Sarit, of Highlander School, the only other two remaining in the contest. Valley Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence
2870 Penelope Sargeant, holds the winner’s trophy. With her are her mother, Kristen, her father, Greg, and, on left, Jamie Quinn, Co-founder and Deputy Publisher of the Valley Breeze which sponsored the event.
LINCOLN - After several nail-biting rounds, St. Margaret School's eighth grader Penelope Sargeant reigned victorious after spelling the word “telegnosis” and winning word “interpellate” correctly.
Sargeant, who is the daughter of Christine and Greg Sargeant, will move on to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May and represent the state.
The State Spelling Bee, sponsored annually by The Valley Breeze, is in its 15th year at Lincoln Middle School. The Breeze’s publisher Jamie Quinn served as this year's coordinator, along with WPRI-TV's Kim Kalunian as the official pronouncer.
2023's Chief Judge was Dr. Donna Morelle, former Cumberland Superintendent of Schools, and other judges included Martha Correia from Navigant Credit Union, and Leigh Martin who is a Professor of English at the Community College of Rhode Island.
19 students throughout the state participated this year and took the stage at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. Participating students from northern Rhode Island included James MacDonald from Ricci Middle School in North Providence; Ethan Abreu from Lincoln Middle School; Andres Puerta from Central Falls, attending Blackstone Valley Prep; Elenice Zambotto Pupo of Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School in Smithfield; Elliana Pagliarini of Foster, attending Hope Elementary School; and Savannah Gustafson from North Smithfield Elementary School.
The spellers went through 11 rounds with two to three of them eliminated each round. By the 11th round, there were only three spellers left including Sergeant, Ananya Thakkar from Wheeler School and Audrey Sarit from Highland Charter Schools, who put up a good competition, going multiple rounds before Sergeant spelled “telegnosis” and “interpellate” correctly.
Sargeant's mother told The Breeze that she had been studying hard for this, and that Sargeant's mother had herself been a reader since the age of four. Her grandmother, who recently passed away, was also a librarian.
Denise Zavota, a teacher at St. Margaret’s School, who sponsored the school’s bee, was present to support Sargeant on Saturday and said that the win was well deserved, with Sargeant winning her school’s bee every year since fourth grade.
Sargeant joked that she was planning on going on a school trip in May around the same time as the Scripps Spelling Bee, so now that she will be competing there, it’ll be an excuse to extend her trip.
