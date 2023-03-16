LINCOLN – The State Traffic Commission met March 1 to discuss the possibility of a new crosswalk and rapid rectangular flashing beacon in Lincoln, but ended up denying the application.
The request for the rapid rectangular flashing beacon in the vicinity of the Highland Falls Residential Development at 2 School St. was submitted by the town last October.
Officials denied the request because the Blackstone River Bikeway crosswalk is approximately 150 feet away from the proposed rapid flashing beacon, and they feel as though residents and visitors of Highland Falls can use the existing crosswalk.
A representative from the State Traffic Commission said that federal guidance recommends that crosswalks should be at least 300 feet apart, “as multiple crossings in close proximity can create a numbing effect to motorists.”
Last November, The Breeze reported that Town Administrator Phil Gould acknowledged the Blackstone River Bikeway crosswalk, but felt that for the safety of Highland Falls residents, there should be a crosswalk immediately adjacent to the parking lot, since many residents use the satellite parking lot across School Street, just before the bridge.
The second request to the State Traffic Commission was submitted by Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith last October, asking for a marked crosswalk across Great Road (Route 123) in the vicinity of the historic Hearthside House at 677 Great Road.
As of the March 1 meeting, that request is still under review, and the State Traffic Commission plans to conduct a study in which they will count pedestrians. They plan to do it during the springtime, as the likelihood of pedestrian use is higher in the spring than it is in winter.
