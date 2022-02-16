CRANSTON – The 1916 Committee will sponsor a lecture given by Professor Tim Hoyt on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m., at the R.I. Irish Ceilidhe Club, 50 America St. This event was postponed from Jan. 28. His topic will be the treaty that ended the Irish War of Independence.
He will describe discussions between Eamon de Valera and David Lloyd George and the background to the treaty negotiations.
Hoyt is a professor of strategy and policy at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport. He also directs an advanced strategy program and is currently the John Brown Chair of Counterterrorism Studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.