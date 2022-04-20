PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders have done it again, rising to the occasion to support local nonprofits and their work during 401Gives. The April 1 effort, which organizers cite as the largest single day of giving in the Ocean State, tallied $3.1 million raised for 507 different organizations. Across the board, 401Gives saw sizable growth in every category in its third year.
According to a news release, the $3.1 million raised represents a nearly 35 percent increase over last year, while the number of total donors (12,900+) and total gifts made (20,215) were also record-setting. Since its debut in 2020, 401Gives has now raised in excess of $6.6 million for Rhode Island nonprofits.
The day’s top fundraisers also reached new heights, with Foster Forward raising $209,505; Audubon Society of R.I. coming in at $161,872; Dare to Dream Ranch topping $78,974; and School One hitting $76,403. United Way of RI raised $88,287 to send kids to programs through their summer learning initiative. In total, 130 organizations exceeded $5,000, while 66 topped $10K and 30 raised more than $20K.
401Gives has been recognized with a Gubernatorial Proclamation by Governor Daniel J. McKee, officially marking April 1 in Rhode Island as 401Gives Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.