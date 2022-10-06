PROVIDENCE – Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which forced all The ACE Mentor Program of RI meetings to be held virtually during the 2021-2022 school year for the second straight year, eight scholarships were awarded to high school students who will be pursuing careers in the building design and construction industry.

According to a news release, ACE RI turned to its loyal donors and sponsors, as well as the friends and families of their volunteers, to raise enough money to award scholarships this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.