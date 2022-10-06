PROVIDENCE – Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which forced all The ACE Mentor Program of RI meetings to be held virtually during the 2021-2022 school year for the second straight year, eight scholarships were awarded to high school students who will be pursuing careers in the building design and construction industry.
According to a news release, ACE RI turned to its loyal donors and sponsors, as well as the friends and families of their volunteers, to raise enough money to award scholarships this year.
The ACE RI Scholarships totaled $40,000; a record high for the program, says the news release. In addition to the local scholarships, one student was awarded a scholarship in the amount of $20,000 by the National ACE Mentor Program through its partnership with the CMiC Allen Berg Memorial Foundation. The scholarships are intended to assist students planning to study architecture, engineering or construction in college, as well as those who choose to pursue a career in one of the building trades by going to a trade school or entering an apprenticeship.
The following local students were awarded an ACE RI Scholarship for the ‘21-’22 program year: Adam Dubois, North Smithfield High School, $3,000; Stephen Sequira, North Providence High School, $8,000; Tania Guerrero, Blackstone Academy Charter School, CMiC Scholarship, $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.