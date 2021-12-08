PROVIDENCE – The Samaritans is partnering with the ACI Parenting Program to match 42 donors with 42 families.
The gift list is available of what the children would like, the ages sizes, etc. No wrapping is necessary; gift bags for each gift are best.
All gifts must be delivered to the ACI Parenting Office by Friday, Dec. 10, to ensure delivery in time for Christmas.
To be matched with a family, contact TeLisa Richardson, parenting coordinator, at 401-462-3139 or 401-632-5490, or email Telisa.Richardson@doc.ri.gov.
