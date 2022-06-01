PROVIDENCE – AIDS Project Rhode Island has announced the return of its annual AIDS 5K Run/Walk for Life event. This year marks the first time APRI has held an in-person event since 2019.
The dual Run/Walk will be held at Pierce Memorial Field in East Providence on Saturday, June 25. Registration begins at 8 p.m. The run will start promptly at 9 a.m., with the walk immediately following.
To register as a runner or a walker, visit https://aidsprojectri.org/runwalk.
