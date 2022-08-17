PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island is offering the community two ways to join its efforts to alleviate hunger in the Ocean State this summer.

In addition to collecting nonperishable food items at all 20 of its branches statewide through Aug. 19, BankRI will match the first $5,000 in donations made in support of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s online Summer Funds Drive.

