PROVIDENCE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island announces the launch of its new Ambassadors group. BBBSRI Ambassadors is a group of community-minded leaders who have the desire, willingness, and ability to support the mission of BBBSRI, states a news release. The group will create opportunities for the organization to grow its pool of primary resources, including mentors, fiscal resources, and clothing donations.
BBBSRI Ambassadors will expand the impact of BBBSRI in the community while strengthening the foundation of the organization. BBBSRI’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth, according to the news release.
BBBSRI currently has 50 boys waiting for a positive male role model, with an average of 13 new young people inquiring daily. Additionally, clothing and small household items donated through BBBSRI’s drop-off centers, curbside pick-up, and donation bins, funding 70 percent of the agency’s mentoring programs, have dropped by 44 percent since the pandemic.
BBBSRI Ambassadors make an initial one-year commitment to supporting BBBSRI’s mission and the need for mentors and cloth donations. In that year, they will set one specific goal along with the BBBSRI team. Goals range from connecting BBBSRI with speaking opportunities or recruiting potential mentors, to hosting a friend-raiser or fundraising event or referring locations for potential cloth donation bins.
BBBSRI Ambassadors for 2023 are: Aaron Bishop, business development manager, Site Specific; Brendan Kane, Peregrine Property Management; Charlotte Boudreau, youth development and education consultant; C. Alexander Chiulli Esq., partner, Savage Law Partners LLP; Dashaun Simon, Mu Theta Lambda Chapter, Alpha Phi Alpha, Providence; Jenny Bautista-Ravreby, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of R.I.; Matt Fair, Hayes & Sherry; Paul Cooney, Mutual of America; Ray Nunez, SQA Group; Rhonda Lapham, iHeartMedia; Richard Staples, moderator, town of Barrington; Sandra Cano, city of Pawtucket, senator; Shelley Peterson, councilor, Providence City Council; Tina Pedersen, RAMP real access motivates progress.
