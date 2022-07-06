PROVIDENCE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island won gold for a national marketing award at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Annual National Conference in Indianapolis, Ind., on June 22.
BBBSRI Chief Executive Officer Katje Afonseca was present to accept the award alongside team members Katie Dawkins, director of development, and Kaleigh Perkins, director of program impact. According to a release, BBBSRI was one of 13 agencies to place out of 125 submissions nationally, winning first place in the category of Youth Recruitment. Professionals in the areas of marketing, advertising, design, and public relations judged and scored the entries, allowing for equity and legitimacy.
BBBSRI won for its creation of an accordion-style growth chart, which was developed by Tina Santos, director of Program Growth, and Nelitza Gonzalez, Program Partnership & Engagement coordinator of BBBSRI’s mentoring team.
For more information, visit www.BigsRI.org, call 401-921-2434 or email events@BigsRI.org.
