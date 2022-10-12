PROVIDENCE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island is calling on community members to donate their gently-used clothing, fabric items, and household goods in the hopes of increasing the number of donations, which are down significantly from their pre-pandemic totals.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island is a nonprofit organization that operates a social enterprise, the Donation Center Foundation of Rhode Island, which collects clothing and household donations to generate funds for its nationally recognized mentoring program. According to a news release, BBBSRI has seen a significant drop in cloth donations over the past three years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Donation Center collected 4.33 million pounds of cloth in 2019. As of October 2022, the Donation Center had only collected 2.2 million pounds of cloth. This 44 percent drop can be explained in part by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the influx of textile recyclers entering into the Rhode Island market, states the news release.
The Donation Center funds 70 percent of BBBSRI’s mentoring programs and distributes more than $130,000 locally to partner charitable organizations and municipalities.
For anyone looking to donate, BBBSRI offers free weekly curbside pickups in every city and town in Rhode Island and bordering Massachusetts towns. Additionally, there are over 100 bins throughout the state and four physical drop-off sites, which are staffed by attendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.