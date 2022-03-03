WORCESTER, Mass. – The Blackstone River Coalition needs volunteers to assist with its 19th year of water quality monitoring of 17 sites in the Rhode Island section of the watershed. Volunteers are needed as a regular site monitors assigned to a particular site or serve as a “floater” to cover sites on an “as needed” basis. Volunteers are also needed at the water-testing lab which operates out of the Blackstone River Watershed Council/ Friends of the Blackstone’s Environmental Education Center at 100 New River Road, Lincoln.
The BRC trains community scientists to participate in the Coalition’s watershed-wide water quality monitoring program. The goal of this long-running program is to gather information about the current status of, and long-term changes in, the health of the Blackstone River watershed. This information helps local policymakers, state officials, and concerned community members make the Blackstone River cleaner for people and for wildlife.
More than 90 volunteers work with the BRC to sample 75 sites throughout the watershed from Worcester to Pawtucket. Sites are sampled on the second Saturday of each month from April through November. Field monitors and floaters are trained in a 1-hours session to test for dissolved oxygen at the site, record physical and aesthetic parameters, and collect a water sample that they drop off at the lab between 9 a.m. and noon on the Saturday of testing. Lab volunteers, who help test these samples for nutrients, conductivity, and turbidity, do not need to commit to helping each month and can be trained the first time they assist.
The Headwaters Team samples waterways from Worcester to Grafton and runs its lab out of Mass Audubon’s Broad Meadow Brook Wildlife Sanctuary in Worcester, Mass. The Midreach Team samples waterways from Upton to Blackstone and runs its lab out of Tri-River Family Health Center in Uxbridge, Mass. The Rhode Island Team samples waterways from Woonsocket to Pawtucket and runs its lab out of Sycamore Landing in Cumberland.
To volunteer as a field monitor, floater, or lab assistant, contact Nicole Bratsos, Coordinator, BRC Volunteer WQM Program at 508-254-8745 or nicolebratsos.wqm@gmail.com.
