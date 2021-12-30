PAWTUCKET – The National Park Service is seeking public input to guide the development of a general management plan for Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park. The plan is in the early stages of development, and the National Park Service is seeking feedback from the public and local community members to help identify key issues, opportunities, and potential management strategies.
From Jan. 3 through Feb. 15, the public is invited to participate in the planning process. The information gathered in this planning process will inform decision-making and priority-setting for public investments over the next decade.
Those interested in hearing more about the process may join one or more virtual public meetings, which will include an opportunity to ask questions and make preliminary comments. The links to those meetings will go live on the General Management Plan’s official Planning, Environment and Public Comment webpage parkplanning.nps.gov on Jan. 3, as well as on the park’s website and social media accounts.
The meetings will be held: Thursday, Jan. 6 at 11 A.M.; Thursday, Jan. 20, at 8 P.M.
Those who cannot attend a public meeting may learn more about this process and enter comments/questions at: https://tinyurl.com/2p88ktwf .
