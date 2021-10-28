The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America are hosting their annual Scouting For Food Drive. The drive begins with door tag distribution on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Food collection will be held the following Saturday, Nov. 6.
This food drive will support both The Greater Boston Food Bank and The Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
Online contribution portals and drop-off location lists can be found at www.ScoutingForFood.org .
