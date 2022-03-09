WARWICK – The Brain Injury Association of Rhode Island announces a new in-person support group to be held the second Friday of the month beginning March 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at 1800 Post Road.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
