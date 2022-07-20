PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island is offering the community two ways to join its efforts to alleviate hunger in the Ocean State this summer.
In addition to collecting nonperishable food items at all 20 of its branches statewide through Aug. 19, BankRI will match the first $5,000 in donations made in support of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s online Summer Funds Drive.
For its in-branch food drive, all BankRI locations feature collection bins in their lobbies for donations of nonperishable items. Each branch has also partnered with a pantry that serves its community to ensure the food it collects stays local to feed area residents. In total, 15 pantries are benefitting from the bank’s drive. In northern Rhode Island, the Bank’s local branches are collecting food for the following:
• Lincoln: Connecting for Children & Families
• Pawtucket: Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center
• Smithfield: St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Philip Church
• Woonsocket: Connecting for Children & Families
With the matching gift challenge in support of the Food Bank, BankRI is aiming to help the organization increase financial donations intended for the purchase of additional food, states a news release. Thanks to its ability to buy food in bulk, every dollar donated to the Food Bank can be stretched further to help more Rhode Islanders in need. Over the past year, according to the release, the Food Bank has distributed more than 15 million pounds of food – more than any other year in its history.
Foods most needed by pantries includes canned and dried beans, nutritious breakfast cereals, canned fruits and vegetables, boxed macaroni and cheese, whole wheat pasta, and tomato sauce. To make a donation of nonperishable food at a BankRI branch, locations and their hours can be found at BankRI.com/locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.