The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Byheart is recalling five batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula due to the potential for cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.

The product being recalled is ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, Milk Based Powder with Iron for 0-12 Months in 24 oz containers. The formula under recall was distributed directly to consumers and can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1 printed with use by 01 JAN 24 or 01JUL 24.

